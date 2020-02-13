Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,009,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.58.

MSI opened at $184.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $135.97 and a 52-week high of $186.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

