MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.19-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

MRC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.44. 979,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded MRC Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MRC Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.29.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.