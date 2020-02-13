Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 116.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Msci comprises approximately 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Msci by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,403 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,529,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $312.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,895. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $172.98 and a 1-year high of $311.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,168 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.