MTU Aero Engines (MTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/11/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €265.00 ($308.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €281.00 ($326.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €256.00 ($297.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €265.00 ($308.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €312.00 ($362.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €261.00 ($303.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €300.00 ($348.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR MTX traded down €1.00 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €275.00 ($319.77). 77,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1 year low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a 1 year high of €286.40 ($333.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of €271.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €248.98.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

