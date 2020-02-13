Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) received a C$12.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.13.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.29. 286,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,638. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $966.49 million and a PE ratio of -56.71. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$7.30 and a 1 year high of C$12.83.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.