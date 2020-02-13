MustangCoin Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. MustangCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,935.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MustangCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, MustangCoin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MustangCoin Profile

MustangCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MustangCoin is mustangcoin.xyz.

MustangCoin Coin Trading

MustangCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MustangCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MustangCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

