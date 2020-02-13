Myriad Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $2,674.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,719,675,750 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

