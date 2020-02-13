MyWish (WISH) Price Hits $0.0204 on Top Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 79.6% higher against the US dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $404,171.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MyWish

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,797,323 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

