Nabors Industries (NBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Nabors Industries to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:NBR opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Several research firms recently commented on NBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

