NAGA (NGC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $967.00

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $967.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $626.64 or 0.06109958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00057622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024715 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00127714 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

