Namecoin (NMC) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and $2,997.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00005736 BTC on major exchanges including WEX, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,210.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.75 or 0.04624829 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00758782 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Bitsane, YoBit, Livecoin, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, WEX, Trade By Trade and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

