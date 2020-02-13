Nano (NANO) Market Cap Reaches $143.40 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $143.40 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00010539 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, Kucoin, CoinEx and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, CoinEx, Coindeal, Kucoin, Bit-Z, RightBTC, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Nanex, Bitinka, Mercatox, OKEx, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

