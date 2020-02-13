Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 406,266 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.13% of Nanometrics worth $37,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after buying an additional 779,477 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,385,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,090,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 203,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NANO traded down $3.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $969.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. Nanometrics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

