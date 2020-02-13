Nasdacoin (NSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $465,703.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $465,703.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046097 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,325,230 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

