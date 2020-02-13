National Bank Financial Comments on Atco Ltd.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Atco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

