National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NYSE:CM opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 63.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,771,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,231,000 after purchasing an additional 689,000 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $52,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,188,000 after acquiring an additional 508,610 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 631,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,643,000 after acquiring an additional 487,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,986,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,591,000 after acquiring an additional 330,860 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

