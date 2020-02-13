National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Utilities Limited’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.36.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$41.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$32.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,103 shares in the company, valued at C$1,444,120.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

