National Bank Financial Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$16.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.94.

CVE stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,831. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$10.29 and a one year high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

