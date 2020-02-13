National Bank Financial Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$66.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.32.

SLF traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$65.29. The company had a trading volume of 845,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,146. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.73. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a current ratio of 1,409.38. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$46.34 and a 52-week high of C$66.22.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.45, for a total transaction of C$1,755,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,373,635.15. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,129,778.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

