National Bank Financial Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$28.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.85. 2,015,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,483. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.89. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.02 and a 12 month high of C$28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.