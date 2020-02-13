National CineMedia (NCMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.69. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.