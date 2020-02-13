National General (NGHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National General stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.59. National General has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $104,417.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,198.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGHC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

