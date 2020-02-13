National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.71. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.61. 5,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,482. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $69,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

