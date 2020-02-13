National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of National Retail Properties worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

