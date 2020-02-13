NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on T. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

