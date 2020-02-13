Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Hold

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. First Analysis downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $116.69. 155,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,758. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.38.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,848 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

