Needham & Company LLC Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $73.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $68.22. 7,553,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,004,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $71,598,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.