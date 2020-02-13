Needham & Company LLC Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $86.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 40,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 18,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.