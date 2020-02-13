Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $380.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Netflix by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Netflix by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

