NEM Achieves Market Capitalization of $625.37 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. NEM has a market capitalization of $625.37 million and approximately $66.55 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEM has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liquid, BTC Trade UA and Exrates.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinbe, Bithumb, YoBit, Upbit, Kuna, Poloniex, Exrates, Crex24, Zaif, OKEx, HitBTC, COSS, Huobi, Koineks, Liquid, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Coinsuper, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Iquant, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, BTC-Alpha, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Bittrex, Kryptono and B2BX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

