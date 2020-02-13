Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMRD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. 3,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266. Nemaura Medical has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns a diagnostic medical device company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing specialty medical devices. The Company’s focus is on the development of a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, which consists of a disposable patch containing a sensor, and a non-disposable miniature electronic watch with a re-chargeable power source.

