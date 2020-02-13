Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Neo has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $14.84 or 0.00146486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox, Gate.io and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.44 or 0.03469061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00246178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038354 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002898 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, COSS, TDAX, Upbit, LBank, Koinex, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Binance, Ovis, Switcheo Network, Bitfinex, Liquid, BitForex, Exrates, Bitbns, OTCBTC, BCEX, Bittrex, Cobinhood, BigONE, Huobi, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Kucoin, OKEx, Livecoin, BitMart, Bitinka, CoinEx, Coinnest, Tidebit, Bibox, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, Gate.io, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

