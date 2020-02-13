Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 91 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 91 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NESN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 111.60.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

