Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 270,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $240.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UEPS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

