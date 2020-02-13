Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,102 shares of company stock worth $45,886,831. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $381.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,481,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,396. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.13 and its 200-day moving average is $307.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

