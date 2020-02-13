NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Short Interest Up 10.6% in January

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth about $109,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetGear by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NetGear by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NetGear stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 258,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. NetGear has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $688.02 million, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.57.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetGear will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetGear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

