Netrum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $252.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 66.5% against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $131,679.00 and approximately $252.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006083 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,078 coins and its circulating supply is 2,469,024 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

