NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Announces Earnings Results

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,955. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.