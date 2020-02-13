Neutron Price Up 13.9% This Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Neutron has a market capitalization of $531,569.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

