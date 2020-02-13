New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,150,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 28,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. 2,567,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,065. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

