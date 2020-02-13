Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Newmark Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.70-1.76 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.70-1.76 EPS.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

