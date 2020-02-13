Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.Newmark Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.70-1.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 38,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,037. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

