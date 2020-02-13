Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.Newmark Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.70-1.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.73. 33,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,037. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.