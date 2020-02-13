Newmark Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,967 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 11,158% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. ValuEngine downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.79. 2,006,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

