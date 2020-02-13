NEWMONT GOLD-TS (NGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$58.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 12-month low of C$40.01 and a 12-month high of C$60.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGT shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley raised NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

