Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NEM stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,902. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.