News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NWS opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. News has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of News by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

