Newton (NEW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.03 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Newton has a market cap of $19.79 million and $6.03 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.06 or 0.03476881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00247905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00148707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 14,456,994,590 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

