NewYork Exchange Market Cap Reaches $14.25 Million (NYE)

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One NewYork Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00043059 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Cat.Ex. NewYork Exchange has a total market cap of $14.25 million and $1.78 million worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NewYork Exchange has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NewYork Exchange alerts:

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046923 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About NewYork Exchange

NewYork Exchange (NYE) is a coin. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 368,520,731 coins and its circulating supply is 3,240,968 coins. The official website for NewYork Exchange is www.nyecoin.io. NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYork Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/@media_38301.

NewYork Exchange Coin Trading

NewYork Exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYork Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYork Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYork Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYork Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYork Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.