NewYorkCoin (NYC) One Day Volume Tops $1,656.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 34.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and $1,656.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00790895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000342 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000778 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, FreiExchange, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

